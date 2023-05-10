Prince Andrew consoles fellow sex offender Donald Trump after court defeat
The king's brother was quick to offer PR advice to salvage Trump's political career
Former US president Donald Trump has been found guilty of committing the same crime as Prince Andrew, after forgetting to pay off his victim to evade justice.
In a civil court case, the jury found Trump sexually abused magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s and defamed her by calling her claims “a hoax and a lie”. …