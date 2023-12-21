Prince Andrew, who was tragically afflicted with anhidrosis (inability to sweat) following a terrifying experience in the Falklands in which he pretended to put himself in harm’s way to look like a patriot, has miraculously been cured of his awful condition.
Anhidrosis had caused Andrew terrible problems such as removing his need for deodorant and provin…
