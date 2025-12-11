When the government announced it was launching an inquiry into grooming gangs, there was huge concern about which grooming gangs would be targeted and whether our favourite paedophiles, such as Prince Andrew, might be in trouble. Thankfully, I can confirm the inquiry will only focus on the worst kind of paedophiles - the brown ones.

Rich and white paedophiles are to be exempt from the inquiry to avoid a diplomatic incident that could incriminate not just Prince Andrew, but other prominent paedophiles such as President Trump. Given the difficulty Trump is having in preventing the publication of the Epstein files, the last thing he needs is British investigators poking their noses in.

The US president has been forced to blow up Venezuelan fishermen and steal an oil tanker to stop people talking about the Epstein thing. Just imagine if Prince Andrew readied his torpedoes and accused French fishermen of supplying the cocaine that we keep finding in parliament. Things could get awkward really fast.

Both royalty and paedophilia are proud British traditions that usually go hand in hand. For example, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Lord Mountbatten was a highly successful nonce, but these days the woke mob think royals should be held accountable for such behaviour. What is the point of being born into enormous wealth and power if you can’t afflict horrendous suffering on children for your own amusement?

Prince Andrew is having a difficult time since being forced to live in a slightly smaller mansion as punishment for his sins, but thankfully, it looks like he’s got away with the Virginia Giuffre thing. Just imagine how awkward it would be if the inquiry turned into a murder investigation. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

The inquiry’s budget is £65 million which is five times what it cost you to pay off Virginia Giuffre before we decided it would be easier to suicide her. The inquiry will focus on whether police failed to investigate brown paedophiles to protect community cohesion. It will not, however, focus on whether police failed to investigate royalty, and it certainly won’t mention that most child abusers are white.

Hopefully, the outcome of the investigation will be that Asians and Muslims must be deported en masse, but that the blackmail rings that control our politicians should be left in place. If we kicked up a fuss about the Epstein thing, Israel would lose its leverage and our support for genocide could evaporate. That wouldn’t be good now, would it?

