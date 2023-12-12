Prince William and Catherine bravely enter food bank to meet peasants
This was a great photo opportunity
Following Prince William’s efforts to end homelessness, which involved posing for a picture with a Big Issue seller who is still homeless three years later, he and Catherine have launched an initiative to end hunger, which involves posing for pictures with poor people so the public think they’re nice.
William and Catherine are bravely venturing into food…
