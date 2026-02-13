It has been revealed the late Queen Elizabeth II loaned £7 million to a paedophile who was linked to a sex trafficking ring. At the time of the loan, the Queen was fully aware of the accusations against the paedophile, yet she told him he has her full support. King Charles loaned the paedophile £3 million, despite also being fully aware of his crimes.

At the time, the paedophile was facing a civil lawsuit for raping a minor who was the victim of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The paedophile was a close friend of Epstein’s over many years. Disturbingly, the pair would often hang out in Buckingham Palace and other royal residences, but we are unclear if they raped children there. What we do know is that leaked documents show the paedophile passed on state secrets to Epstein.

The paedophile carried out sexual assault, battery, rape, and intentional infliction of emotional distress against a minor around 2001. The victim was just 17 years old when she was raped by him on three separate occasions. The first time was in London at the home of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. The second time was in the New York apartment of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The third time was on the island of Little St James, location of a notorious paedophile ring.

Last year, the paedophile murdered his victim in Australia at the second attempt. After unsuccessfully attempting a fatal car crash, he made the second successful attempt look like a suicide.

In a shocking turn of events, it turns out the paedophile and murderer was the favourite son of the late Queen and the brother of the current King. His name is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince.

As punishment for his crimes, Andrew was stripped of the Prince title and moved into a slightly smaller mansion. He would have been kicked onto the streets, but he is blackmailing his brother by threatening to reveal dark family secrets.

In 2022, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor paid £12 million to the woman he later murdered — £7 million came from Queen Elizabeth, £3 million from King Charles, and the rest from Prince Philip’s estate (he was the Nazi who lived longer than a Greenland shark.)

Andrew was supposed to repay the money by selling his ski chalet, but the chalet sold for less than expected. Surprisingly, not many people were interested in buying a paedo’s ski chalet and the market value plummeted. The funds raised were not even enough to cover Andrew’s debts. This means he hasn’t repaid a single penny of the rape loan.

King Charles has reassured the public that he didn’t give your tax money to the paedophile for sinister purposes, he simply wanted to save himself and his mother from reputational harm.

Let’s be honest, it would be embarrassing to see your family member stand up in court, discussing his sordid lifestyle that taxpayers funded. You can imagine the uproar when the public discovered how many rape islands they’d paid for Andrew to visit. They might have started thinking the royals aren’t better than them.

In defence of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth, no one could have predicted the product of two cousins would become such a deviant. It came as a great shock to Queen Elizabeth, who hadn’t really known a paedophile since her cousin Lord Mountbatten died in 1979. King Charles, on the other hand, was more openminded on the subject, having been good friends with Sir Jimmy Saville.

Thankfully, Andrew has saved the royal family from further embarrassment by getting away with murder. The public understands Virginia Giuffre’s suicide was no more suspicious than that time Diana’s driver went too fast through that tunnel in Paris...

