Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Obsolete Optics's avatar
Obsolete Optics
8m

To be fair, raping and killing children is a part of their religion. It's right there in the Jewish Talmud

(Soferim 15) Even the best of Goyim should all be killed.

(Yebamoth 98a) All children of Goyim are animals.

(Baba Mezia 114b) Gentiles "Goys" are not humans, they are beasts.

(Gad Shas 2:2) A Jew may violate but not marry a non Jew girl.

(Abodah Zarah 36b) Gentile "Goy" girls are in a state of niddah (filth) from birth.

(Sanhedrin 54b) A Jew may have sex with a child as long as the child is less than nine years old.

(Sanhedrin 58b) If a Goy hits a Jew he must be killed.

(Sanhedrin 57a) When a Jew murders a gentile there will be no death penalty.

(Tospoth Jebamoth 84b) If you eat with a Goy is the same as eating with a dog.

(Baba Mezia 24a) If a Jew finds an object lost by a Gentile "Goy" it does not have to be returned.

(Abodah Zarah 22a-22b) Gentiles "Goys" prefer sex with cows.

(Baba Kamma 113a) Jews may use lies to circumvent a "Goy" Gentile.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture