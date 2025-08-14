World-renowned journalist Stephen Pollard has reacted with understandable fury after seeing a banner which simply read: "Stop killing children. Stop killing civilians."

The banner was unveiled during a UEFA Super Cup match and it didn't even involve the usual suspects such as Liverpool or Celtic. It was actually laid out by children from nine conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Ukraine, and... and... Palestine. I think I'm gonna be sick.

One of the children was a nine-year-old boy called Mohammed who antisemitically lost his parents during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. By "lost his parents", I mean Israel blew them to pieces and made him an orphan.

The banner might not have contained any antisemitic words, but Stephen instinctively felt it was aimed at him and people like him. This is a perfectly normal reaction. I remember when Prince Andrew saw a banner about paedophiles and he was personally affronted. If a prince can be offended by a banner, I think Zionist journalists can too.

Although the banner did not name countries and the children were from nine different countries, it was antisemitic because it overlooked a key principle of international law: that it's good when Israel kills children. It's only bad when those other countries kill children.

A dismayed UEFA spokesperson rejected the accusations of anti-Israelism, saying, "We haven't even banned Israel from competitions like we did Russia".

Pollard clarified the banner was antisemitic because he put it through Google translate and it came out as "fuck you, Jews." Someone called Josh Howie elaborated that UEFA are a bunch of "Jew-hating pricks". I'm unclear if he consulted with ChatGPT before coming to that conclusion.

I'm not an expert on these things, but Zionists appear to conflate the killing of children with Judaism, and feel we should give Zionists a free pass when they kill children. Or maybe they think we should pretend Israel is not killing children. I'm not clear what they're saying actually and nor are they. They reacted on pure, unadulterated rage like all normal, well-balanced people.

By conflating Jews with child killers, Stephen Pollard once again demonstrated he is an expert on antisemitism - this is why we listened to him so much during the Corbyn era.

Back then, the people who disagreed with Stephen were denying the problem. Today, the people who say the banner was not aimed at Jews and was simply aimed at child killers, regardless of their religion, are denying the problem. No wonder rates of antisemitism are going through the roof x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Instagram