The Republican Party has finally decided to impeach Joe Biden for not being sufficiently supportive of genocide.

The US president has spent the last seven months delivering over 100 arms packages to Israel that were not even approved by congress and included precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs and other weapons. Those were on top of the big arms packages that were approved by congress and included the 2,000lb “dumb bombs” that Israel prefers because they indiscriminately blow up everyone and everything.

These arms packages disgracefully only resulted in the destruction of 80% of the Gaza Strip, 35,000 civilian casualties (before we lost count) and at least 1,000 child amputations, many without anaesthetic. The fact so many people in Gaza have survived the bombs, bullets and starvation shows just how bad Genocide Joe has been at this. No wonder all the sensible people are saying Hamas loves Biden.

Rep. Cory Mills, who has twice voted against aid to Israel since October 7th, has decided withholding aid to Israel means emboldening Hamas. Obviously, no Republican president would ever withhold aid, apart from Ronald Reagan in 1982. Sensibly, Mills has decided not to impeach himself for emboldening Hamas, but he has filed impeachment articles against the president, much to the gratitude of his friends at AIPAC who would prefer a president who is better at genocide.

Even Biden’s top Senate ally Chris Coons said Israel should “finish the job” which I can only assume means 100% civilian casualties and the finalisation of the dream of Disney Land Gaza. What could be more charming and innocent than a theme park over the ground up remains of dead children?

The US government funds 15% of Israel’s defence budget, and this is why congress loses its mind if Americans buy food that tastes nice with their food stamps. If Americans started demanding nutritious food and healthcare, the bomb budget would have to be cut and that would be unthinkable. This is not just a fight for Israel, but for the war machine itself. Be on the right side of history, people!

The US has given Israel $216 billion since 1946, including $3.3 billion in annual aid in exchange for the few million dollars AIPAC gives Congress every year. That’s a pretty good return on investment, isn’t it? Sadly, it seems those bribes, I mean campaign contributions might no longer be enough. Inflation spoils everything, doesn’t it?

Jihad Joe has delayed the delivery of 3,500 bombs to Israel, just because US law requires him to do so, and now there is a risk he could be impeached for doing the right thing seven months too late. Biden is understood to have lined up cognitive decline as his defence because he can’t remember what he had for breakfast, let alone who he is and isn’t giving US tax dollars to. Given senile presidents is a US tradition, I’m not sure his excuse is going to wash though.

Rep. Mills said it’s “only fair” that Biden gets impeached for withholding aid to Israel after the Democrats tried to impeach Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine in 2019. Americans need to understand that “he pushed me so I pulled his hair” is the only way the congress of the world’s most powerful nation can function x

