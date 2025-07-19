Robert Peston has reacted furiously to the suggestion that the racism he experiences differs in any way from the racism experienced by Diane Abbott. Peston explained the parallels between the pair are alarming.

As the first white Jewish guy to become a black MP, Peston has been the most abused politician in the UK for decades. Even worse, he gets mistaken for Diane Abbott everywhere he goes.

You would think a privileged journalist like Abbott would understand what Peston goes through, but Abbott insists that Peston is not a black MP. I don't understand why she is gatekeeping blackness like this.

Peston explained his pigment means his ethnicity is always visible, and he gets racially profiled by security guards wherever he goes. People regularly shout the N-word at him, and even tell him to go back to where he came from. He believes he has missed out on many opportunities due to his skin colour. People like Peston are certainly under-represented.

Peston feels he is just not welcome in British politics because of his race and his outspoken views on racism. He feels there is an expectation he should be silent and know his place. Even worse, his intelligence is questioned whenever he makes a mistake in a way it just isn't for white politicians who make bigger mistakes.

When a bemused journalist explained they didn't even know Peston was black or an MP, he cried for ten minutes straight and then reported them for a hate crime. Peston explained that he knows he is "not technically black", but it's antisemitic to say white journalists can't suffer from anti-black racism. Why is Diane Abbott like this? x

