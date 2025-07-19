Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anny Soumo's avatar
Anny Soumo
9h

Love the way you put your point across!!! 😂😂😂

Who knew Peston was Jewish! I thought he was just an annoying and incompetent prat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
9h

Don't know if there's room, possibly up in Yorkshire, but in the US, I’ve decided I favor George Carlin’s solution for "journalists" like Peston. Compensating current residents to move, clear out a rectangular state like Kansas, electric-fence it in and move in the population of Israel and whatever Zionist toadies -- like Peston and other so-called journalists --- would like to join them. Arm them to the teeth; provide nothing, in that good farmland, they can grow their own food. Then bring in cable TV, pay-per-view even, and watch the fun as they pull the racist shit on one another with the hopeful result of auto-extermination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture