Royals skip hospital queues because the winter crisis is only for plebs
One should not be expected to sit on the floor in a corridor
You will be hugely relieved to hear that NHS waiting times do not apply to the Princess of Wales, or her father-in-law Charles for that matter.
We have once again reached the unforeseeable time of year when the NHS collapses under the strain of lack of government preparation, and screaming children sit in corridors as pensioners with broken hips freeze i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.