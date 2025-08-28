Normal Island News

Vin LoPresti
17h

We here in the US are far more efficient. We murder those black and brown people where they live, before most of them even get the chance to come here. Even better, we get big profits into the coffers of key energy giants like Chevron, who can eliminate so many in silence with their simple environmental shenanigans.

Rebel Nun
17hEdited

“let's pretend refugees are the reason they're homeless, and the reason we've underfunded the NHS, and the reason house prices are unaffordable, and the reason your wages are crap, and, well, you get the picture...“

You forgot that they’re also the reason for every act of violent crime in the country, just like here in the US.

Brilliant article as always, Laura!🌟❤️

