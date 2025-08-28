Leading intellectual Rylan Clark caused quite a stir when he made comments about migrants that were criticised by do-gooders who oppose racism and praised by good eggs like Thomas Skinner, Jim Davidson, and little Tommy Robinson.

The midget formally known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon tweeted:

"Rylan Clark speaking the most common sense ever spoken on ITV's This Morning. You just know the communist cult will be typing in complaints because his facts hurt their feelings."

Rylan, who is only 36-years-old and barely surviving battles with cocaine and botox, made sensible comments on TV and social media, such as "You can be pro-immigration and against illegal routes."

The genius of this argument is that it ignores the 1951 Refugee Convention and pretends it is illegal for asylum seekers to cross the English Channel. If Rylan's argument was correct, we would never take another refugee again! Wouldn't that be nice?

The 1951 Refugee Convention was drafted by leftie tosser Winston Churchill due to the shame of countries refusing to accept Jewish refugees. The Refugee Convention was supposed to ensure refugees can never be denied safety again.

Thankfully, we now live in more enlightened times and it's fine to send refugees to their deaths, as long as they're black or brown. For example, Nigel Farage is keen to pay the Taliban to deal with our non-white problem.

Although all three major parties are united in their hatred of refugees, Rylan complained that the attitude towards refugees is "Welcome, come on in". This comment dismayed Keir Starmer who has made a huge thing about his mass deportations. He even posts memes on Twitter arguing he is more anti-refugee than Farage.

You can imagine the prime minister's confusion when Rylan argued we are being fed a pro-refugee narrative. Thankfully, Rylan wasn't going to be deterred by the facts and he insisted we tell illegal immigrants: "Here’s the iPad. Here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel. Here’s three meals a day. Here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time and welcome."

It's unclear how many meals a day Rylan thinks asylum seekers should get, but I'm guessing the number is zero? I'm guessing he thinks we should deny NHS treatment to a refugee who breaks their leg. I'm guessing he thinks refugees should be turfed onto the streets, or perhaps deported before we've checked if they're among the two-thirds who are genuine, or perhaps executed on the spot. Who knows?

Now I'm not aware of any refugees getting iPads, but I do know they are given £49 a week to live off, which I think is disgusting. Personally, I don't think refugees should be allowed to live. I would like to think Rylan agrees, but only if they're illegal, of course.

Funnily enough, illegal immigrants don't get given anything and are deported when they are discovered: the clue's in the word "illegal". A person counts as illegal if they enter the country without permission and fail to present themselves to authorities to request asylum. However, I would like to class asylum seekers as illegal because I don't like them.

Pretending asylum seekers are illegal makes life easier because no one knows where the illegal immigrants are, given they go into hiding. It's much easier to demonise those who are legally going through the asylum process because they're isolated and vulnerable and have no one to stand up for them when we're burning their accommodation down. Um, forget I said that...

Sensibly, Rylan did the thing that all racists do when justifying their irrational hatred of refugees: he brought up our homeless. I've not heard Rylan talk about the homeless in any other context, but to be fair, the homeless are only useful for helping us score points over foreigners.

Ordinarily, we'd be inclined to confiscate the tent of a homeless person and hope they freeze to death during a cold snap, but let's pretend refugees are the reason they're homeless, and the reason we've underfunded the NHS, and the reason house prices are unaffordable, and the reason your wages are crap, and, well, you get the picture...

The best part of this migrant-bashing game is how you simpletons are convinced it is an anti-establishment act. How subversive of you to let the ruling class off the hook and blame the powerless who have just arrived in the country. You people are just as smart as the gay man who is siding with Reform x

