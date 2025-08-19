Home secretary Yvette Cooper has warned Irish author Sally Rooney that she will be committing a terror offence if she tries to save human lives. This warning comes shortly after the good snitches at the Campaign Against Antisemitism reported Rooney to counter-terrorism police.

Rooney attracted the fury of Zionists when she vowed to send her royalties to the world's only non-violent terror group, Palestine Action. She wants to include her royalties from the BBC, meaning the British tax payer would be funding protests against our government's war crimes. If this were to happen, it would be the final excuse Lisa Nandy needs to take the BBC off air.

Palestine Action is such a huge threat to the UK that we're making things up to convince you its proscription was not overreach. For example, Yvette Cooper is saying Palestine Action was planning something really bad but won't say what because it's a secret, as is all the evidence.

If that doesn't convince you, we're pretending Palestine Action has foreign donors because if it were true, it would be terrible. Foreign donors are always terrible... unless they're Israeli lobbyists, in which case they're extremely kind and generous.

Sally Rooney is believed to be the driving force behind the recent IRA-Hamas collaboration which has inconvenienced those who are committing genocide. The British state has a long and proud tradition of denying Irish people their rights and treating them as terrorists. Yvette Cooper is proud to continue that tradition.

Sensibly, it is now illegal to be nice to the Irish, not that anybody ever would. It is an offence under the Terrorism Act to express support for Sally Rooney. Conversations With Friends and Normal People have been banned from libraries in case they contain peace-making instructions. Anyone caught reading one of those books will be dragged away like a retired vicar at a peace demonstration.

Remember, Rooney did not have to choose this path. She could have taken a moderate path, such as helping to arm the IDF like Keir Starmer does. It speaks volumes about her character that she did not send money to the IDF and instead risked her freedom to save people we don't consider human. She's such a fucking racist.

Perhaps the worst of Rooney's crimes was to point out our government is sacrificing our rights and freedoms to preserve its relationship with Israel. Sally doesn't understand we are thrilled to lose our rights and freedoms as long as it means Israel can keep committing genocide.

Personally, I don't see why Rooney couldn't have stayed quiet for the sake of her career like a normal celebrity. If she'd played her cards right she might have been offered one of those all expenses paid trips to Israel that J-Lo got, but no, she had to choose humanity. Fucking terrorist x

