Former British prime minister Satan is in talks to run the Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA). As the leader who oversaw the deaths of over one million people in the Middle East, Satan is seen as the perfect person to prolong the misery of Palestinians.

Satan, whose Earth name is “Sir Tony Blair”, is keen to run GITA without the involvement of the Palestinian Authority because why would we let Palestinians govern themselves? What do you think we’re doing here? Exporting democracy?

The US and Israel sensibly rejected an Arab plan to rebuild Gaza, preferring to keep Palestinians living in tents until they “voluntarily migrate” or die. When the UK recognised a Palestinian state, we recognised a rubble heap that we will clear out and turn into a riviera. This riviera will be a fantastic investment opportunity for the billionaires who generously fund the Tony Blair Institute.

As you can imagine, Israel was keen to put someone in charge of Gaza who has no human empathy, and when Netanyahu asked for suggestions, everyone at the table simultaneously said, “Tony Blair”. You can be assured Blair is the right man for the job because he is backed by President Trump as well as other billionaires on the Epstein list.

Not a single person in Gaza wants to be ruled by Blair, but not a single person in Gaza is going to be listened to. Blair says Palestinians can’t be trusted with democracy because their land is a source of natural resources that he is keen to harness, such as offshore gas, deposits of limestone and marble, and most importantly, the screams of dying children. The tormented souls of Gaza could power Blair’s underground lair known as “Hell” for decades to come. No wonder he is so excited.

Blair would appoint 25 demons to run Gaza and base his team in the Egyptian province of Arish because who would want contact with the people they rule over? Blair’s role would be to dismantle Hamas and diminish the role of the Palestinian Authority, but this is not so much a transition of leadership as a transition of oversight for genocide. Sir Tony Blair is really good at this sort of thing x

