Unquestionably the most disturbing aspect of Israel's genocide has been the outbreak of terrorist grannies across the UK. No one knows why so many grannies resorted to terrorism when Yvette Cooper criminalised opinions she dislikes under the Terrorism Act. I guess we'll never figure this one out...

In devastating scenes in Liverpool, murderous grannies wielded signs with words that are illegal to repeat in our freedom-loving democracy. Horrifically, zero people are feared to have been killed or injured by these signs. Even worse, the feelings of thousands of genocide supporters have been slightly hurt, including mine.

One of the terrorist leaders was 76-year-old Audrey White who, let's be honest, has had it coming for years. White once embarrassed Supreme Lord Starmer by confronting him on his repeated lies and the exchange was caught on camera. Understandably, the government has wanted revenge on White ever since and they have finally got it.

In breathtaking scenes, three heroic police officers tackled Audrey White at a demonstration in Liverpool. They dragged her away before she could kill or injure a further zero people. We can only pray they broke her legs in the punishment beating. It's the only way to protect the public.

We must pay tribute to the brave officers who must be extremely proud of their actions, having risked life and limb to do their public duty. One day their grandkids will look back with pride and say that when the holocaust of our time was taking place, grandad beat the shit out of somebody's grandma.

You will be tingling with patriotism when you hear that Audrey White was not the only granny assaulted by police for Israel. A retired magistrate, a retired vicar, and a retired head teacher are among the other extremists to meet the heavy boot of the state.

As they were dragged away by their arms and legs, disgusted onlookers chanted "shame" at these terrorist monsters. Police were grateful for their support.

Police have explained the proscription of Palestine Action does not just mean that support for Palestine Action is banned: support for Palestine is also banned. This means any expression of support for Palestine, including waving a Palestinian flag will be considered terrorism, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Accordingly, one man was arrested for terrorism after he quoted a Private Eye cartoon. Obviously, only the worst of terrorists would ever read Private Eye. Presumably, an Israeli drone will soon be coming Ian Hislop's way. It can't come soon enough.

In a shocking incident, brave police officers confronted a granny who was sitting suspiciously on the ground. They demanded she stand up to be searched, but the old battle axe stubbornly resisted. I'm told told bomb disposal experts conducted a controlled explosion on her handbag, just in case.

Reassuringly, more than 100 terrorists were arrested across the UK for expressing support for Palestine over the weekend, including a 74-year-old from Kensington, a 65-year-old from Brighton-le-Sands, and a 72-year-old from Mossley Hill.

Disturbingly, their grandkids are already bragging at school that their grandparents are "fucking legends". This can only mean one thing: it's time to proscribe primary schools x

