Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from the very worst members of parliament to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles. As you can imagine, the pressure is coming from lefties: the same people who are screeching that the rules should apply to Israel are now arguing the rules should apply to royals. They seem to think everyone should live by the same rules and they aren’t gonna stop until we have a democracy. Fucking lunatics.

Jeremy Corbyn (the number one baddy) thinks we should not refer to Andrew as “Prince”, just because he happens to be a paedophile. Clearly, this is a hate crime and Corbyn must be arrested. Imagine being so poisonous that you would hate a prince just because he has friends who share his passions…

If I can credit Prince Andrew for one thing above all else, he is loyal to his friends. For example, he maintained his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein for years after he had pretended to end it, and even sent the sex trafficker a letter saying “we’re in this together”. If Prince Andrew can show this kind of loyalty, Sir Keir Starmer can do the same. How else would he earn that knighthood?