South Africa condemned for trying to stop a genocide
Their court action is obviously a war crime
The international community (Britain, America, Israel, and the countries too afraid to stand up to them) have reacted with fury as South Africa attempts to stop a genocide. South Africa has launched legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice to halt Israel’s attempts to liberate Gaza by turning everything there into a heap of dust with an I…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.