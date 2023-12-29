South Africa has launched genocide proceedings against Israel
Disgracefully, they failed to condemn Hamas in their documentation
South Africa has outrageously filed a case against Israel for genocide at the International Court of Justice on the flimsy basis that Israel keeps committing war crimes on camera and admitting to those war crimes, as well as its genocidal intentions. Thankfully, Israel has prepared a robust legal defence.
Firstly, it has moved to have court proceedings …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.