Suella Braverman declares gay people and women aren't real refugees
She wants her title of UK's most evil person back
Suella Braverman has desperately tried to reclaim her title of “the UK’s most evil person” from Laurence Fox by declaring that gay people and women should not be allowed to claim asylum.
Braverman explained the international asylum system is “outdated” and she feels it’s wrong that being “fearful of discrimination in your country of origin is sufficient …
