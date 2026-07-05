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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
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"When Plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, over the course of time they will create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it, and a moral code that glorifies it"

-Frederic Bastiat

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Scott Lichtenstein's avatar
Scott Lichtenstein
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It’s hard to know what‘s satire and what’s reality anymore…I can entirely imagine her doing that. Wasn’t it Patel that found the solution to the immigration problem?: a giant wave machine near the shore to keep back small boats from landing!🤪

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