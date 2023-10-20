Sunak and Netanyahu pretend to care about Palestinians
No one knows how all those bombs landed on Gaza
In a display of diplomatic support for one of the few governments as hateful as his own, Rishi Sunak has flown to the apartheid state of Israel. The question on every Israeli’s lips was: “Who the fuck is Rishi Sunak?”
It was explained he took over from Liz Truss, but they were none-the-wiser, so it was explained his country occupies Scotland, Wales and …
