Normal Island News

Ohio Barbarian
1h

When Mr. Spock said "One must have faith that the Universe will unfold in the manner in which it was intended," I never thought that would take the form of a generally decent people being saved from Fascism by the sheer incompetence of the Fascists.

Yet here we are. Behold the magnificent arrogance of the most powerful people on the planet thinking they could EMAIL their most perverse peccadillos to each other and that those emails would never come to light!

Truly whom the gods would destroy they first drive mad.

Lenny Cavallaro
1h

Well, if Epstein is alive, maybe he can run for president in 2028. Better yet, let Trump run for president with Epstein for Vice! Oy!

A little good news, though: << With 3 million Jeffrey Epstein files still being withheld from the public and the names of many possible clients and co-conspirators still blacked out, Rep. Thomas Massie is threatening to invoke what he has called a “nuclear option” to force transparency from President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

Massie (R-Ky.), who has pushed harder than any other Republican for the release of the files pertaining to the late sex criminal and his circle of powerful friends, will join Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to view unredacted versions of the DOJ files on Monday. >> Source url: https://www.commondreams.org/news/massie-nuclear-epstein-files

