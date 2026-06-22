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David Hancock's avatar
David Hancock
Jun 22Edited

Brilliant! You’ve captured it perfectly. Of course the VC of Labour Together gave up his seat for Burnham. There’s no such thing as a free seat

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Olivia X. LaRosa's avatar
Olivia X. LaRosa
Jun 22

You have outdone yourself in this analysis of Sir Keir Starmer's enlightened reign.

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