The ICJ cancels Israel's plans for Disney Land Gaza
Apparently, this would "violate international law"
In an outrageous example of anti-Semitism, the International Court of Justice has decided international law does apply to Israel after all. The decision has provoked an outcry from the real victims of this conflict: university students in the US who say the court’s ruling makes them feel “unsafe”.
Obviously, the ICJ’s judges are Hamas now because they di…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.