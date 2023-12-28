The IDF smashes the world record of journalists killed
They are incredibly proud of their war crimes
Israel has achieved a world record by killing 105 journalists in just 83 days, continuing their kill streak of more than one journalist per day. This has disproven the conspiracy theory that Israel is using unguided "dumb bombs" in its genocide. Unguided rockets are not this reliable.
An IDF spokesperson told me they are keeping score and that while a ci…
