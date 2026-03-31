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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
6h

it must be a cry for help by the Israelis asking the world to dismantle their State in the name of Humanity...

The Devil IsRael.

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Rod Dawson's avatar
Rod Dawson
6h

To be clear: so now Israelis are going to kill Palestinians who actually kill Israelis, as well as all the Palestinians they pre-emptively kill anyway? It can't be easy living with people you treat so badly you assume they all want to kill you, so why even try? Justified paranoia being a small price to pay. And, while scummy racist land thieves celebrate with champagne and golden nooses, let us not forget: Israel's preferred method of execution - at least when anal gang rape is for some reason not convenient - has always been white phosphorous, or 2000lb bombs, or missiles, or drones, or any of the other generous gifts that western taxpayers provide as cheaply as rope.

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