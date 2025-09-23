Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Little Nell's avatar
Little Nell
4h

I am willing to undergo all the horrors of the Apocalypse and Armageddon itself if it means we’re well and truly rid of Christian zionists, evangelical whack-a-doos, and fundamentalist haters of all stripes. Bring it, baby! Bring it on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
4h

I wish I knew one of these idiots so I can ask to be in their will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture