Due to serious concerns that the public was not mindlessly cheering on Israel's genocide, the government is acting to stamp out this antisemitism. It plans to use counter-terrorism legislation to ban a group that has never committed an act of terrorism, but has done many things that Israel doesn't like.

The government is confident it is on the right side of the argument after receiving support from moderates such as Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman, Priti Patel, and little Tommy Robinson.

Palestine Action has a sickening record of spraying red paint on the weapons that turn Palestinian children into mince meat. Obviously, the only thing you should be doing on such weapons is writing a message of hate and signing your name like Israelis do.

The government finally took a stand against Palestine Action after the engine of one of our finest murder planes had to be resprayed. Resprayed. The children of Gaza will never know the suffering that plane engine went through.

Anyone who shows more concern for Gaza's children than for the weapons that kill them now risks up to 14 years in prison. Anyone who illegally sends arms to Israel will not face prison because the rules-based order does not work like that. Now you understand why Israel can have illegal nukes but Iran can't.

It is hoped the proscription of Palestine Action will help the government get on with important tasks such as saving Israel from humiliation after it started a war with Iran that it can't win. I understand the government plans to make it illegal to laugh when Iran bombs Tel Aviv. Israel should not be laughed at for getting its comeuppance x

