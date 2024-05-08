Due to concerns his music was radicalising the youth, the US government has taken the necessary step of banning hip-hop artist Macklemore and branding him a terrorist organisation. Any American who has bought a Macklemore record in the past 12 months is to be expelled from university and put on a no-fly list. Playing any Macklemore record is to be considered a hate crime and will result in police arriving at your halls of residence to batter the shit out of you. This is only what you deserve for making your fellow students feel unsafe.

Macklemore committed the most horrific atrocity since October 7th when he released a rap song called “Hind’s Hall”. In the music video, Macklemore raps over footage of Israel’s biggest achievements in Gaza, but rather than celebrate the destruction of a country and the collective punishment of a people, he criticises them. Civilised societies have no room for such hate speech.

Thankfully, YouTube took the sensible step of age-restricting the video and reducing its visibility because YouTube is a free speech platform and this is the type of speech we don’t want to be free. A YouTube spokesperson said: “If Macklemore wrote a song called ‘There is no genocide’ that would’ve been fine, but he didn’t deny the genocide, he acknowledged it, and this left us in an impossible position. If we didn’t do as we were told, we would have been banned quicker than you can say ‘TikTok is a Chinese communist app’.”

There was concern Macklemore could have set a dangerous precedent of celebrities using their platforms to achieve societal change, rather than just enrich themselves and grow their social media presence. Obviously, this is not the American way. Music has historically never been about social justice and I don’t understand why a musician suddenly thinks it’s a good idea to develop a conscience.

Just look at his lyrics:

Destroying every college in Gaza and every mosque, pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs, The blood is on your hands Biden, We can see it all, And fuck no, I’m not voting for you in the fall

A spokesperson for the US government said: “We’ve been tolerating this individual for some time, but when he said he wouldn’t vote for President Biden, that was the final straw. Younger voters are allowed to be disappointed with the president, but only on the condition they call him the lesser of two evils and vote for him anyway. By undermining the duopoly, Macklemore has crossed the reddest of red lines. We must punish him and Susan Sarandon harshly.”

One particularly concerning aspect of this situation is how Macklemore has tried to turn a Palestinian woman into a martyr. Hind, in case you forgot, is the six-year-old woman who was killed by the Israel Defence Forces. (FYI: Palestinians become adults at six months old due to issues with their pigment, culture, and/or religion.)

Hind was travelling with her family in a car which was struck by an Israeli rocket that initially left her as the sole survivor. She called for help for days until the IDF allowed aid workers to attempt a rescue and then they blew up the rescue vehicle in self-defence, leaving Hind to die trapped in the car, surrounded by the corpses of her loved ones. If you object to this, it’s because you are an anti-Semite.

Shamefully, young Americans were objecting to this because they’ve been radicalised by Hamas, even though they’ve never had contact with Hamas. The only logical conclusion is TikTok and Macklemore brainwashed them and this is why urgent action needed to be taken. You will be pleased to know Macklemore’s execution is to be aired at 6pm on Sunday (PT) on MTV Live x

