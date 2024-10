SkyNet is officially at civil war as two billionaire sociopaths with metallic endoskeletons and supposedly human flesh have started bickering.

Zucktronic 3000 and ElonAH-13 (who prefer “Zuck” and “Elon” when they’re pretending to be human) are fighting through two advanced AIs (or “social media platforms” to use the technical term) called Twitter and Thr…