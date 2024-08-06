Hello everyone, I assume you’re wondering why I’ve been quiet these past few days because if I was in your position, I would have missed me too! Well, I would like to assure you it’s because I’ve been busy and was not, in fact, skiving this time.

I would like to introduce you to Ezra.

He was born on Saturday and was kept in hospital as a precaution because he came a little early, but he’s free now! Needles to say, he’s been keeping us a tiny bit distracted so I have absolutely no idea what is happening in the real world. I promise to get back to working ways asap, but I’m sure I can be forgiven for taking a few days off! You can survive a few days without me, right? Right?

