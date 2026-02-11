Normal Island News

susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
7h

Always a blast to get your right on political take. Thanks Laura. On an interesting note. I live in Australia & watched John Steward on the whole "Bad Bunny" US Superbowl half time "He sung in Spanish!" problem (we have to pay to watch Superbowl here and I'm not that excited about it).

Just for fun, I scrolled to see what people were saying on YouTube. One guy posted something along the lines of: "Speaking Spanish isn't American! And the Bible is in English, that's good enough for me!" True story! He really thinks God made the bible in English WTF. But their Jesus is white, and the apostles have names like Paul, John, Andrew, Simon and so on. So.

Reminds me of when the new Pope (who is American and born in Chicago) gave his 1st speech in Italian. The furore created through that! How unAmerican is the Pope? He gives his 1st speech in Italy speaking Italian. What an asshole, am I right????

Bill Fraser
8h

Wait now for Marco Rubio and Cuba https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/cuba-united-states-oil-blockade-trump-mexico-claudia-sheinbaum?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

