Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DocHollywood's avatar
DocHollywood
6h

Those criticizing Trump’s skillful cover-up of a sex-trafficking blackmail ring are probably just as jealous of his brave complicity in a genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moth's avatar
Moth
6h

you should write for Babylon bee :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture