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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
2d

Your last paragraph is absolutely spot-on. It's called "market manipulation." If Trump has a fit and bombs Iran, the stocks go down and crude oil goes up; if he says the Iranians want a "deal" and suspends bombing, the stocks go up and crude oil goes down. The "insiders" who learn his intentions a few days in advance can sell, short the S&P, buy puts, and go long on oil in the first scenario and vice-versa in the second. Obviously, they're making obscene profits, and Trump is cutting their taxes for good measure, so they'll support ReThuglican candidates generously come election-time. What a system!

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
2d

I get much of my news from Normal Island. Especially this kind.

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