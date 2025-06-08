Normal Island News

Lisa
I've never understood how kompromat could possibly be enough to force complicity in a genocide. It just doesn't make sense.

There is nothing that can make them look worse, than aiding & abetting a genocide exposes them to be.

Keir Starmer is already more revolting than Prince Andrew. He's already worse than Jimmy Savile. They all are. Every head of state that did nothing to stop this holocaust, let alone all of those who actively took part in it. What blackmail could there possibly be? Literally none.

They're monsters. All of them. Wilful & intentional monsters.

Francesca
Cowardly fuckers, excuse my Greek. We are pretty sure we know what happened here in Malta when our pm also did a U turn.. really surprising considering we have always been friendly to Palestine and have a representation there. Word was the other culprit in this genocide threatened to put us on the grey list. Fatal for an island where most income comes from financial services.

