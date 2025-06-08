The UK and France have announced they will no longer be recognising the state of Palestine at a conference in New York, leaving the leaders of both countries in awkward positions.

Macron and Starmer were hoping that by recognising a Palestinian state, it would show the ICC they hadn't been partners in genocide after all. Thankfully, a Mossad agent sat them down in a room and watched them squirm as it played the tapes it had on them, forcing the U-turn.

I can confirm the Starmer tape definitely did not contain three Ukrainian models who have recently been arrested for arson so you can stop speculating, okay? The truth was much more embarrassing.

After recovering from their panic attacks, Starmer and Macron agreed they will only take steps towards recognising a Palestinian state which is a polite way of saying they will do nothing at all.

The only European countries that have recognised Palestine are Ireland, Spain and Norway: the ones whose leaders Mossad has not yet compromised. Clearly, those leaders are problematic and need to be dealt with some other way.

While most western politicians have screamed that "Israel has a right to exist" since the Israeli lobby started bribing them, they have only ever said they are working towards recognising a Palestinian state.

Palestine's right to exist is conditional on Israel deciding it does not want all the land that was promised to an entirely different group of people 3,000 years ago - and that is never gonna happen.

As victims of settler-colonialism and genocide, Palestinians must never upset their oppressors, otherwise they have no legitimacy. Palestinians must accept complete subjugation by the Only Democracy In the Middle East™ and plead for mercy which will never be granted. Anything less is extreme of them.

Israel is so serious about the mythical two-state solution that a whopping 20% of Israelis are in favour of it. Presumably, the other 80% want to exterminate every last man, woman, child, animal, vegetable and mineral. Gaza has already been reduced to a rubble reap, and it is hoped that Israel will have the opportunity to cause even more pain and destruction.

At the same time, Macron and Starmer are hopeful that by pretending they want a Palestinian state, they will look like moderates and the ICC will overlook all those arms sales and surveillance flights and diplomatic cover for Israel. Perhaps if they pull sad faces, that will be enough to sway the judges x

