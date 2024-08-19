Over the past ten months, we have seen the disturbing influence of Hamas as the Palestinian terror group reached its tentacles into Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, the World Central Kitchen, Doctors Without Borders, UNRWA, the ICC, the ICJ, Gary Lineker, TikTok, Celtic Park, the Vatican, everybody who refused to watch Eurovision, and Greta Thunberg. However, one thing we did not expect was that Hamas would infiltrate a UK government organisation.

In a disturbing incident, a British official resigned from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, emailing a resignation letter to his colleagues which was filled with Hamas talking points, such as Israel is bombing schools and hospitals and this is wrong.

Mark Smith, an official who worked on counter-terrorism and was focusing on Israel for some inexplicable reason, warned that the UK government “may be complicit in war crimes”. Presumably, Mark thinks international law is meant to apply to countries like ours, idiot.

Mark whined that he had raised complaints at every level in the foreign office, only to be ignored. However, the government rejected his accusation and explained: “We take the matter very seriously and plan to update our rules to ensure that when our staff raise objections regarding international humanitarian law, they are promptly arrested and prosecuted.”

Personally, I prefer the approach of German police who make themselves feel big and strong by assaulting teenagers in the street for wearing a keffiyeh. That’s the best way to show the world you live in a freedom-loving democracy, right?

In a damage limitation exercise, the BBC is playing Mark Smith's resignation down, insisting he was only a junior civil servant and this was an isolated incident, but it doesn’t change the fact a Hamas terrorist tried to unleash the truth on an unwitting public. What happens if they learn what we got up to in all those other wars? The public is supposed to think we’re the good guys…

A sweating FCDO spokesman explained that David Lammy launched a review into the legality of arms sales to Israel and he’s waiting until not a single organism is alive in Gaza before finalising that review. We can’t be expected to assess a genocide until it’s completed, can we? I mean we stopped funding UNRWA the moment Israel made an accusation because the accusation was serious, but genocide is a much less serious accusation.

Mark Smith’s big objection was that arms sales to Israel are killing civilians, but honestly, I don’t see why he is concerned. The UN has been let into Gaza, and they published a five-minute video of them driving through northern Gaza, showing not a single building left standing, so it’s not like the bombs can do any more harm, can they? The picture is much the same in Rafah since Netanyahu disregarded Joe Biden’s red line and faced zero consequences.

The only things that are going to kill Palestinians now are disease and hunger, which is why Israel won’t let the UN give Palestinian kids the polio vaccine. This counts as self-defence because you never know when kids might throw a stone, do you?

Here’s the problem with do-gooders like Mark Smith: they grandstand to show the world how principled they are, but their publicity stunts make no difference. The grownups have a much more sensible plan which is why David Lammy travelled to Israel to use “every diplomatic lever” to achieve peace.

Lammy’s diplomatic levers included watching Netanyahu offer Hamas a peace deal that would allow Israel to keep bombing Gaza and then blaming Hamas for rejecting it. This achieved much more than Mark Smith’s resignation letter, didn’t it?

What was clever about Lammy’s plan is that we now have an excuse to keep selling bombs to Israel. You see how profitable life can be when you don’t let principles get in the way? We just have to pray Hamas doesn't do anything crazy like accept a bridging proposal and everything will continue as normal.

Sadly, it was not all good news from Lammy’s trip to Israel though. He was expecting the kind of VIP treatment you would get on one of Jeffrey Epstein’s love islands, but instead, he was stood up by Netanyahu. You know those isolation units the naughty kids are sent to in school? Lammy was made to sit in one of those by himself for the entire trip. Poor David.

Netanyahu is upset that Lammy is no longer pretending the ICC is Hamas and he’s unclear why Sir Keir Starmer has not fired him. Lammy tried explaining that as much as he loves Israeli lobbyists, he’s not willing to go to jail for them, but he was told that’s not good enough.

I understand Lammy was given a stern telling off and reminded who's in charge of this relationship and warned there will be consequences if he doesn’t do as he’s told next time. He would not want to upset an important strategic ally again, would he? x

