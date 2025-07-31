Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danway's avatar
Danway
5h

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes DUTY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baz's avatar
Baz
6h

Great news! Rest easy in your beds, it’s just the government making us all more safe just in time for WWIII.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture