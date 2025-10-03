Normal Island News

Dezza
41mEdited

Britain's shame is marked by the racist detritus of one Home Secretary after another after another after another. A limitless supply of stinking steaming authoritarian racist shit.

Ron Stockton
26m

And, it turns out, the attacker at the Manchester synagogue did not have a gun. Everyone who died or suffered gunshot wounds were shot by police. This is not satire. Let’s see how the media handle this.

