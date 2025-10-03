A couple of days ago, a terrorist slaughtered two British Jews in a horrific attack at a Manchester synagogue that every right-thinking person condemns. In unrelated events, Israel is slaughtering well over 100 Palestinians a day in Gaza with the support of our government. Obviously, you are supposed to care about one massacre and be silent about all the others.

Shabana Mahmoud has sensibly explained that protesting against Israel’s genocide is insensitive towards British Jews and therefore “dishonourable”. The home secretary argued that protesters should stop protesting because Jews are grieving the horrific Manchester attack.

Some Zionists have gone a step further and blamed the protesters for the attack, arguing they are stirring up antisemitism. Just know that you are not allowed to use that argument against Netanyahu who insists he is committing genocide on behalf of all Jews. That sort of talk definitely does not stir up antisemitism.

Shabana explained it’s “un-British” to protest against Israel’s genocide because the priority right now is the feelings of anyone who supports genocide. Any Jew who opposes genocide doesn’t count, and the Palestinians who are being massacred as I type certainly don’t count.

Israel has not taken a day off its genocide as a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester attack, but you should definitely stop saying “genocide is wrong”, otherwise you are being disrespectful.

Basically, if you don’t conflate British Jews with Israel, you are an antisemite. This in no way contradicts IHRA guidelines which say the exact opposite. Just know that our arguments are not intended to be consistent, they’re intended to shield Israel from criticism.

Obviously, it would not be Islamophobic to protest against Hamas, or anti-Christian to protest against MAGA, but it is definitely antisemitic to oppose Likud because Shabana has decided every Jew in the world loves Likud… I think.

To be honest, I’m not sure what Shabana thinks, and nor is she. Shabana said what she thought she was supposed to say, without thinking it through. This is a skill all the best politicians have. All that matters is that Shabana said protesting against Israel is bad and the finer details are unimportant. That’s why they’re logically and morally inconsistent.

Conflating the state of Israel and British Jews definitely won’t endanger the Jewish community, just like our participation in genocide definitely won’t endanger Palestinians. It’s the people who speak out against genocide who are the problem, and now we’ve established that, we have the perfect excuse to silence them x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

