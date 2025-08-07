The UK's homeless minister, Rushanara Ali, has been hard at work, making her tenants homeless so she can earn passive income. It seems she misunderstood her job role and took the title of Homeless Minister quite literally. To be fair, this was an easy mistake to make. Sir Keir Starmer took his job title of Massive Lying Prick quite literally too!

A kind-hearted lettings agent advised Ali she could make an extra £700 a month on her East London rental property. She then told her tenants she was selling up, just eight months into their tenancy. The tenants had not fallen into arrears and were issued with a no-fault eviction notice. It's a good job Labour hasn't got around to banning those yet, isn't it?

Ali got rid of her tenants and tried to illegally charge them £2,000 in fees for repainting and cleaning. Well, it was worth a try, wasn't it?

Ali did not sell the property and instead hiked up the rent by £700 so she could earn more money for doing absolutely nothing. To be fair, Ali was only making £3,300 a month from the property and could really use £4,000 to supplement her £158,000 ministerial salary. You can't expect a woman of her stature to live off less than £200,000 a year, can you?

Ali did not bother with an apology, instead insisting her merciless exploitation of the people it's her job to protect was "within the rules". She sensibly overlooked that if the rules allow such exploitation, she is meant to change those rules, not take advantage of them.

Incomprehensibly, Ali has fallen behind Corbyn’s new party in polling and looks set to lose her seat to a candidate that has not been selected by a party that does not exist. I can't begin to fathom why x

