The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry has caused outrage by releasing a report, stating: “It is clear there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.”

The UN Commission reached this ridiculous conclusion after pointing out that Israel is carrying out systematic acts such as killings, harm, and life-destroying conditions. The panel rejected Israel’s claim that October 7 justified all of this bloodshed and more. It didn’t even acknowledge the 40 beheaded babies. May they rest in peace.

Disturbingly, the report left the BBC with little wiggle room. Not even Raffi Berg could figure out a way to water down this headline:

Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, UN commission of inquiry says

It gets even worse. The BBC’s propaganda has weakened so much that when it referred to the “Hamas-run health ministry”, it added that “its figures are seen as reliable by the UN”. Ironically, this helped Israel because the official death toll of 64,964 is a massive undercount.

The UN Commission was chaired by Navi Pillay who obviously understands nothing about things like genocide, settler-colonialism, and apartheid. What the fuck do you mean, she is a South African human rights chief who worked on the tribunal for the Rwanda genocide? That doesn’t count!

The Commission’s 72-page report whined that Israel is “Deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the group in whole or in part through destruction of structures and land essential to Palestinians.” This was an insult against the story of Amalek and therefore antisemitic. University students have been warned they face expulsion if they even think of bringing it up.

The report stated “there are reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five genocidal acts defined under international law have been carried out since the start of the war with Hamas in 2023: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to destroy the group, and preventing births.”

This overlooked two key points: that Palestinians are not humans and Israelis are God’s Chosen People™. It also overlooked the brilliant argument that this can’t be genocide because Israel could have killed even more people if it wanted to.

The panel resorted to Hamas propaganda, such as quoting the exact words of Israeli politicians and showing the deliberate actions of Israeli soldiers. It even called for sanctions and warned other countries could be complicit if they continue to support Israel.

Sir Keir Starmer said he is concerned by the findings and will only continue sending Israel advanced weaponry and conducting surveillance flights and training its soldiers and allowing trade and hanging out with Isaac Herzog, but he won’t go any further than that.

Israel has sensibly accused the UN panel of “serving Hamas proxies”, just like the International Criminal Court, and the International Court of Justice, and all those pesky human rights groups.

Israel believes in international law so much that it has called for the Commission to be abolished because it no longer understands Israel is above international law. It has not clarified whether it intends to bomb it x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Instagram