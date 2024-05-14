In the chaos of Rafah, where civilians with one leg are evacuating on crutches and the IDF are doing everything they can to preserve civilian life, a UN aid worker has sadly passed away, and another has been injured, after holes mysteriously appeared in the vehicle they were travelling in.

No one knows what could have left bullet-shaped holes in the windows of the vehicle, or what might have caused the aid workers' injuries, but conspiracy theorists have suggested footage of IDF gunmen nearby may reveal a connection.

Although we have camera footage of the gunmen, I could not independently verify if IDF bullets are able to penetrate windows. It is currently impossible to establish cause and effect and it would be wrong to jump to conclusions, but I can confirm the person who survived the attack has been advised to keep quiet if he knows what’s good for him.

I understand the aid workers were travelling from Rafah to the European Hospital near Khan Younis in a vehicle owned by terrorist organisation Unrwa. There were concerns the men were planning provocations such as helping the sick and wounded and bringing water to the 20 US doctors suffering from dehydration. All I’m saying is that if Israel did attack those aid workers, they probably had it coming. The UN logo on the roof of the vehicle and flag on the side may have offered an irresistible target, just like the WCK logo.

Prior to the WCK attack, 357 humanitarian sites and aid convoys in Gaza had suffered unexplained damage or destruction, but you will be reassured to hear Israel is investigating itself to ensure it’s innocent. Thankfully, the soldier who launched the attack on the UN vehicle (that probably wasn’t the cause of death) has been promoted to head of the IDF’s Humanitarian Aid Deterrent team.

An IDF spokesperson said: “We have no idea how the aid worker died, but it’s important to let due process take its course. We’re currently torturing some Unrwa staff that we kidnapped to see if we can make them say those aid workers were Hamas.”

UN secretary-general António Guterres said he has his suspicions about who killed the aid worker, but he is keeping those suspicions to himself, due to fears Israel might murder him. All UN staff and western journalists are sensibly doing the same.

No one can be sure why Israel’s humanitarian mission in Gaza is one of the deadliest conflicts ever for UN staff. A total of 216 aid workers (190 of which were UN staff) have inexplicably passed away since October 7th, leading the US state department to suspect there could be an epidemic that is somehow causing their bodies to fragment. The safest option would be for all aid workers to stay away from Gaza so they don’t mysteriously die from this illness. The IDF have confirmed this is absolutely not their plan x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee