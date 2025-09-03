Normal Island News

Vin LoPresti
just now

Seems obvious to me, as I sit here with my blood boiling over the fact that Beverly Hills idiot “educators “ have established a Jewish-American celebration month of some sort, which I assume awards accomplishments in ethnic cleansing or something similar. Why not just accuse Polanski and the Greens of failing to do likewise in the UK, an obvious route to anstisemitic hoopla, which could be seen as particularly embarrassing as an accusation of comparative incompetence re: the Trump administration in support of Israel.

Rebel Nun
1m

“Entryism”! Good one! I’ll have to suggest that to the anti-Mamdani forces in New York!

Great article again, Laura!

