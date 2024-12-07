US judges have sensibly ignored their own laws and upheld the coming TikTok ban to avoid upsetting Israel. People are saying this is a bit drastic, but last time someone upset Israel, the US responded by committing genocide in Gaza and handing Syria over to ISIS. Suddenly, stealing a social media app doesn’t sound like such a drastic step, does it?

A ruling by a federal court means the popular video app will be banned by January 19th, unless it’s sold to a US corporation that agrees to do as it’s told. In case you didn’t know, this is how the free market works.

The hope is to turn TikTok into the next Facebook or YouTube so the CIA can get on with the job of removing everyone with the wrong opinion. If ByteDance refuses to sell its app, an outright ban will be the next best thing to targeted censorship. One way or another, we must stop young people from having a conscience because who else is going to fight World War III for us?

One hundred and seventy million Americans enjoy using TikTok and many have built a career around the app, but I’m afraid this is tough shit. You can’t just go on the internet and express any opinion you like. It’s not like the US has a first amendment or anything.

In a free society, it’s not your choice to decide which app you use, or which company you give your data to, or whose opinions you listen to, or what opinions you express. In a free society, the government makes those decisions for you. Aren’t you glad you don’t live in one of those unfree countries like China?

Interestingly, the UK currently has no plans to ban TikTok, but thankfully, we have our own solution to thought crimes. Anyone who expresses opinions Israel disapproves will be arrested by counter-terrorism police and banned from expressing opinions online.

The US is pretending the TikTok ban is necessary because the Chinese Communist Party is stealing sensitive data, such as your user name and how many cat videos you’ve liked. The US proved its claims are true in court by providing no evidence whatsoever.

TikTok has nothing to do with the CCP, but we need an excuse to get control of ByteDance’s algorithm because it’s fucking brilliant. ByteDance’s CEO happens to be from Singapore, but good luck trying to explain that Singapore and China are two separate countries to an American. We’re talking about people who couldn’t point to Mexico on a map.

US politicians have let slip the real issue with TikTok is that the hashtag #FreePalestine is 20 times more popular than #IStandWithIsrael. The fear is that TikTok is brainwashing our kids by showing them factual information about the things Israel does. They’ve convinced themselves their disapproval must due to algorithmic manipulation because they can’t fathom that people might feel uneasy about genocide. They’ve come to the conclusion the only way to defeat imaginary manipulation is through their own algorithmic manipulation.

The US is rightly blaming TikTok for the outbreak of empathy among the youth, but I think parents must also take some responsibility here. If you’re one of the parents who taught your kids right from wrong, you are part of the problem. I can only pray a good American company gets the opportunity to algorithmically re-educate your kids. I mean we wouldn’t want them to turn into communists, would we? Next thing you know, they’ll be gay, Muslim and transgender. It doesn't bear thinking about x

