The US has taken a break from meddling in the Venezuelan elections to accuse the Kremlin of meddling in the US elections. Shockingly, Russia is accused of spending $20 million to defeat two members of congress in the Democratic primaries… Oh hang on, that was AIPAC, never mind…

It is alleged Russia has been paying conservative influencers to tell their followers things they already believe, such as the US spends too much on war, its own citizens are needlessly impoverished, and everything is the fault of… immigrants and minorities.

Strangely, it’s suspected these influencers were pushing opinions they didn’t necessarily believe in, something no one in the corporate media would ever do.

As someone who is funded by the UK government to produce pro-NATO propaganda, I am appalled that someone could lie on behalf of another government. We should not be supporting a warmonger like Putin when we have our own warmongers to get behind, should we?

If Russia defeated Kamala Harris, it would be the most successful foreign influence operation since Mike Pompeo and the Israeli lobby rallied to stop Jeremy Corbyn in 2019. Remember, it’s only a violation of international law when countries we don’t like do it…

The country that blackmailed the ICC chief prosecutor on behalf of Israel says “international law must be respected”, which is why it does three to four regime changes a year. The bad countries should be more like our allies who have “western values” (which is a polite way of saying people with lighter skin are more civilised).

A poll shows 70% of Israeli Jews want it to be illegal to express sympathy for Palestinians; doing this in the UK counts as “terrorism”, and Greta Thunberg was arrested in Copenhagen for protesting against genocide, but we’re concerned Americans could be tricked into lacking sympathy for Ukrainians. We are motivated only by human rights.

There is concern that if Russia gets its way this November, the corrupt candidate who supports genocide could defeat the other corrupt candidate who supports genocide. Obviously, it would not be democratic for Russia to appoint the corrupt candidate who supports genocide - that’s the CIA’s job.

It’s the CIA’s democratic duty to not just choose US leaders, but also the leaders of any country where the public makes the wrong decision. This is why any country that doesn’t allow US military bases on its soil gets an import of democracy. It’s important to defend western democratic values, such as those in France where Macron appointed a prime minister from a far-right party that only won 22 seats. Obviously, the far-right is good when it’s on NATO’s side.

Thankfully, the FBI is looking into Russia’s attempt to do to the US what the US does to everyone else. It has charged two Moscow-based managers of RT for pushing “propaganda and disinformation” and is investigating US citizens suspected of working for Russia. Someone suggested the FBI do the same for those who work for Israel, but it was pointed out they’d have to arrest almost every member of the US congress x

