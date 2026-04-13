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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
4h

Netanyahu’s son went over and endorsed him too. Wonder where “Israel” will play their “home” football games now. Snigger. #DismantleIsrael

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Paul Floyd's avatar
Paul Floyd
4h

"Pinky and the Brain". I'm dying here!

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