In the biggest national scandal of recent days, the BBC accidentally veered from its usual practice of smearing the left and slightly misrepresented someone on the right. That someone was Supreme Paedophile Donald Trump, Deputy Leader of the Epstein Order and Patron Saint of Fake Tan.

It’s no secret that many of us are disgusted that the BBC has failed to wholeheartedly support Israel’s genocide or the Epstein client list. It’s unacceptable that occasionally the BBC doesn’t take the most genocidal possible stance and pretends to be balanced to pander to the woke mob. We needed an excuse to act and we finally found one…

Someone at the BBC clumsily spliced a video of Trump to make it look like he said words that actually came out of his mouth. The BBC has spent years doing worse to people like Corbyn, but nobody who matters cares about that. What counts is that we can now create the impression the BBC has a “left-wing bias”.

Note: Some of us actually believe the BBC has a left-wing bias because we consider anything to the left of Skeletor or Mumm-Ra to be left wing.

As a result of the BBC’s left-wing bias, Trump teamed up with the Skeletor and Mumm-Ra factions of the BBC to mount a coup. Yes, he actually launched a decapitation strike so he could handpick the BBC’s new leaders. And here you was you thinking he reserved that sort of thing for places like Venezuela!