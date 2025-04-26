Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip y's avatar
Philip y
7h

Just because Epstein died while the video in the area wasn't working and the prison guards falsified the records and then received no punishment you decide it's suspicious?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Liz Thompson's avatar
Liz Thompson
7h

All I want to say is that I hope that poor woman and her family can rest in peace. I don't care if the royal family finds any peace at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture