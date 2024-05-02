LBC has made the courageous decision to sack a radio presenter after she forgot to know her place and dared challenge an Israeli spokesperson during an interview.

Sangita Myska clashed with Avi Hyman when she disgracefully pointed out that Israel bombing an Iranian consulate building was considered an attack on sovereign territory and therefore a huge provocation. She even asked: “Did Israel game out what was going to happen next?”

At this point, several hundred pro-genocide university students in London burst into tears. When they’d finally calmed down, they called into LBC to scream about how intimated they felt about a journalist doing her job. Obviously, the feelings of people who support the worst crimes against humanity should always come first.

As Hyman pointed out during the interview, Myska pursued a despicable line of questioning. Just because Israel bombed sovereign Iranian territory with the specific aim of provoking a response from Iran does not mean this was a provocation. This is because Israel has the right to bomb whoever it wants.

As you can see, Israel was the victim here, and by choosing to retaliate, Iran was the aggressor.

Hyman sensibly denied Israel’s target was even a consulate building because military figures were present, just like in any other country’s consulate buildings. Stupid arguments like this can only work if they go unchallenged which is why they are supposed to go unchallenged. However, Myska acted illegally by challenging an Israeli lie in the moment.

Myska pointed out the media around the world have reported Israel bombed a consulate building and suggested they can’t possibly have got such a detail wrong. The biggest concern here is why those other journalists have not yet been fired. I assume their disciplinaries are underway.

Everyone knows you are not supposed to challenge Israel for at least several months after they lied and only correct them when it has all blown over. A journalist undermining an Israeli propagandist is no more acceptable than a toddler interrupting their parents when they’re being told off. Boundaries must be set.

By breaking those boundaries, Sangita Myska made it clear she stands with Hamas terrorists. Thankfully, Myska’s employer LBC took the correct decision of making the presenter disappear for a while without telling anyone what was going on.

LBC has now confirmed it has sacked Myska in accordance with British employment law, which clearly states that if you tell the truth about Israel, you are not allowed to remain in a job. You must be immediately fired and forced to claim Universal Credit and then your Universal Credit must be cancelled when you can’t find work because no one will employ you. At this point, you must be jailed for becoming homeless. Free speech does not mean freedom from consequences.

We cannot restore the status quo of Israel committing genocide with impunity until every critic of Israel has been driven from public life. They must all get the same treatment as Mehdi Hasan, Marc Lamont Hill, Antionette Lattouf, Katie Halper, and many other obnoxious truth tellers. Best not mention what happened to Shireen Abu Akleh, or any of the hundred-plus journalists who were placed on, um, gardening leave in Gaza. Just know that if you criticise Israel, you might be next.

Pleasingly, Myska has been replaced by much-loved fruit loop Vanessa Feltz who once scrawled unhinged rants over the furniture on celebrity Big Brother and who insists Israel has never made any genocidal talk. Presumably, she does not consider giving Gaza the Amalek treatment “genocide”. This is why she will be a much better presenter than Myska and I’m sure LBC’s ratings will improve dramatically. LBC has traded in its Ferrari and replaced it with a rusty 2001 Ford Escort with flat tyres and no engine. What a brilliant upgrade x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend.

