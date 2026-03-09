Normal Island News

Adrian Bergeron
16h

At this point, in all seriousness, I hope someone is carving the names, into multiple stone tablets, of every single person who is preventing Israel from being disarmed and/or brought to justice.

Jonestown and similar suicide cults were mere blips, and now a shocking number of leaders worldwide (plus a majority of Republicans and several handfuls of Democrats) seem hellbent on drinking all the Kool-Aid - in the sense of losing their grasp on reality, I mean.

2 replies
Lise Hertel
14h

All those little girls, had woken up, had breakfast , chattered away happily to their mums and dads, as little girls do at that age. Then headed off to school excited for another day with their friends. They each had a little backpack that they hung on the back of their chairs.

And then they were blown to pieces, by the most pure evil that exists on this earth at the moment. And then as their parents and friends rushed to rescue them and try to help another bomb was dropped and those people were also blown to pieces. This was a planned double tap.

Maybe AI was involved but much more likely this was planned ahead of time, all the excuses in place. AI was able to pinpoint the Ayatollah and slaughter him and his family, right down to his 2 year old grandchild but apparently AI 'made a mistake' when murdering little girls. Rubbish, murder a nations children and hope to destroy their willingness to resist. The Russians do this to Ukraine as well as kidnapping thousands of children and taking them back to Russia to make them 'Russian'.

This playbook is well leant , practiced in Gaza, the first hospital to be blown up was apparently a 'stray Hamas rocket', now every single hospital in Gaza has been destroyed by the IDF, we can all see the truth. But its too late. The US and Israel have now bombed several hospitals in Iran, because they can and no one dares stop them.

Forcing the doctors and parents to leave the premature babies in their cots to die and rot was a particularly sadistic thing to do. But once you have enjoyed killing and torturing and film it and laugh and bring your friends to see it all unfold with nibbles and drinks, you are lost and there is no way back.

And here we are at the end of our civilisation led by cruel narcissistic paedophiles and religious extremists. If only humans could learn from their history...

2 replies
81 more comments...

No posts

