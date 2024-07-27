It has been an exciting day at the Olympics with huge successes for the world’s apartheid state, taking its first gold medal and achieving a staggering world record.

Early in the day, Israel took gold in the Massacring Innocent Civilians event by obliterating a queue of people waiting for food and bombing a school. As one of only three nations that entered the event, Israel was guaranteed at least a bronze, but Israel took gold and that’s what matters.

Sadly, it was not all good news today though. In the football, an Israeli player was given a red card, meaning the referee must be in league with Hamas. Thankfully, Mossad is blackmailing the IOC to overturn the player’s two-match suspension. Fingers crossed.

You would think everyone would be cheering for Israel, but sadly, that’s not been the case. Protesters pointed out Israel is allowed to participate in the games, despite being an apartheid state, while Muslim women are not even allowed to wear the Hijab. They suggested we might be imposing western standards here, but an Israeli athlete sensibly screamed “you’re all anti-Semites!” He then explained the words “apartheid” and “genocide” make him fear for his safety. This tearful speech set a new world record in the Playing the Innocent Victim event.

Disappointingly, Israel’s participation in the Olympics had been called into question by do-gooders who pointed out South Africa was banned from the Olympics from 1962 to 1990 for being an apartheid state, but thankfully, the IOC has recognised that Palestinians rank lower on the racial hierarchy than even black South Africans.

The Hamas-controlled Palestine FA and Palestine Olympic Committee wrote to the IOC to demand Israel be banned from the competition, but it was pointed out the Olympic Truce doesn’t apply to Israel, just like international law.

The Olympics is about inclusivity and it would not be inclusive to ban the world’s only apartheid state for illegally invading its neighbour. If we banned countries for launching illegal invasions, the US and UK would never compete in the Olympics again! Why does that guy’s coughing sound like Russia?

The Israel swimming team formed a “Bring Them Home” message with their bodies during practice because what is the Olympics for, if not war propaganda? Obviously, the Olympics is non-political and you can’t hold athletes accountable, not even the Israeli footballers who are legally required to serve in the Israeli military. Banning soldiers who participate in genocide just wouldn’t be fair and suggesting otherwise shows reckless disregard for human life.

Thankfully, Europeans will go to any lengths to protect the lives that matter. The Israel team arrived in Paris with a massive police escort because those athletes should be afforded protection, unlike the 400 Palestinian athletes who have been killed in the Gaza genocide.

Reassuringly, security is at maximum and French snipers are waiting for anyone who is foolish enough to raise a Palestinian flag. Paris cops have vowed to batter the shit out of anyone who dares to chant “from the river to the sea” because the Olympic Games has no room for racial hatred x

