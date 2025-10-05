The world’s most moral army overcame a terrifying confrontation with the terrorist leader known as Greta Thunberg when they captured the Global Sumud Flotilla. New details of that encounter have emerged and they paint a picture of sheer bravery and heroism.

Stunningly, the strapping armed men did not cower when they faced the unarmed 22-year-old girl who is 4”10 and weighs 70lbs. Instead, they showed the same kind of courage they show when a Palestinian child throws a stone at a tank. No, they didn’t shoot her, silly!

Instead, one of them did the bravest thing any soldier could do: he dragged that tiny girl across the ground, beat her up, made her kiss the Israeli flag and draped her in that flag, parading her around like a trophy while his colleagues took pictures for their private collection. I’m told the officer is to be given a medal for exemplifying Zionist values.

Israel has resorted to the type of torture methods they normally reserve for Palestinians, such as forcing prisoners to kneel on the ground for hours in the sun. Israel is not even bothering to deny it.

Everyone’s favourite psychopath, Itamir Ben-Gvir, bragged on Channel 14 News:

“We are in Ketziot prison, and as I promised, those flotilla members, supporters of terrorism, are here in a security prison. They receive conditions for terrorists here, for everything, terrorist sweatpants, terrorist conditions. This means there is a minimum of the minimum, that’s what I promised and that’s how we are fulfilling it.”

The quiet parts are getting rather loud, aren’t they?

Ben-Gvir says he is keen to jail Greta and others for several months, rather than immediately send them home. They have been classed as “security prisoners” - a label reserved for those who “intentionally harm national security” by doing bad shit like feeding babies. This is how Israel justifies keeping “terrorists” without charge for extended periods and raping them to death with electrified metal rods.

The prisoners are being deprived of food and water during their captivity and Greta is covered in bites from bed bugs. While two of Greta’s crew mates have been released, Greta is being kept longer so they can make an example of her. This should make her think twice about doing the right thing ever again.

The only reason the soldiers haven’t raped Greta is that she is a white European and that sort of thing is frowned up on by the woke mob. She’s lucky she’s not Arabic, otherwise they might not have shown such restraint.

