Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
1h

The fucking cowardly fuckers!!

This will come back to bite them in their most moral asses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin Donnellon's avatar
Kevin Donnellon
38m

Greta was dragged across the ground by her hair it was reported.

"The quiet parts are getting rather loud, aren’t they?" indeed, but our mainstream media still ignores it. Watching the Kuennsberg show this morning is making my blood boil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture