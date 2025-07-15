Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Folkard's avatar
Simon Folkard
1h

Brilliant!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Hoare's avatar
Jonathan Hoare
43m

Fucking Brilliant!🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture