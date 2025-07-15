The IDF is extremely upset that the new Superman movie is nothing like Israel and Gaza. The movie depicts a technologically-advanced nation armed by an evil US billionaire that is brutally colonising someone else's land. The land in question is a fictional place called Jarhanpur. The invaders are from Boravia, another fictional place that first appeared in a Superman comic in 1939, before the Nakba was a twinkle in David Ben-Gurion's eye.

In the Superman movie, the Boravian army is stealing land from Jarhanpur while killing and displacing the civilian population. Disturbingly, Superman steps in to save civilian lives, instead of blaming the leaders of Jarhanpur for their deaths like a sensible person would. He doesn't even pretend it's too complicated to intervene or consider the civilians might not have condemned their leaders. He doesn't once say "Boravia has a right to defend itself". Clearly, Boravia needs to step up its lobbying game.

If you think all that sounds bad, the movie describes Superman as an "immigrant" which is ridiculous because everyone knows Krypton is one of the 50 US states. Legendary American Christopher Columbus was born on Krypton and he wasn't an immigrant, was he?

Disgustingly, Superman director James Gunn didn't even cast Gal Gadot as Lois Lane because "she can't fucking act". I haven't seen Ben Shapiro this upset since he made three hour-long videos about the Barbie movie.

Infuriated Zionists keep insisting the plot of Superman is absolutely nothing like what Israel is doing in Gaza, which is interesting because the movie doesn't mention Israel or Gaza. There is no indication from the film's creators that the movie was influenced by any real life conflict and it could easily be compared to any imperialist war. However, Zionists are upset by the central theme that settler-colonialism and genocide are bad. And conservatives are upset by the suggestion Kryptonians are immigrants (no one tell them Superman isn't real).

Clearly, we're dealing with woke nonsense that betrays the message of the original Superman comics that frequently covered themes about how racism is wrong and depicted genocidal armies as the baddies. The old comics were politics-free because we were incapable of identifying political themes until the word "woke" was invented.

For this movie that is nothing like Israel and Gaza to be satisfactory, Boravia would have to let large quantities of food into humanitarian zones, every civilian killed would be holding a sign saying "human shield", the colonisers would be wearing "world's most moral army" badges, the US capital would be on Krypton, and the Daily Planet would remind you about the hostages Superman refused to save every fifteen fucking seconds x

